New YA Books Hitting Shelves This Week: July 8, 2024

Do you want a royal-themed romantic comedy? Here you go.

Wren is a college freshman at Northwestern and maybe accidentally married the King of England. It’s now summer and she and her friends need to move on from that mess of things, except it’s hard because Theo took her dog. Wren wants to rescue the dog and when she attempts to do just that, her reunion with Theo is caught by the paparazzi. Now the two of them have to fly back to London together. But the plane goes down, and now, Theo, Wren, Theo’s siblings (including Henry, who he is always compared to!), and several of Wren’s friends are stuck on a tropical island in the middle of nowhere.

The rag-tag group will need to survive on their own for who knows how long. As much as it’ll be difficult to navigate a completely unknown land with countless dangers around every corner—injuries, sibling rivalry, wild animals, volcanoes, etc.—it’ll be Wren and Theo sorting out their feelings for each other that might be most challenging.

Note that this book is releasing in paperback and hardcover simultaneously, so you can grab it in your preferred format.