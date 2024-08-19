New YA Books Hitting Shelves This Week, August 19, 2024

Set in Sài Gòn in Vietnam, the book follows Lan, who tries to be everything to everyone, including her widowed mother and their bánh mì stall. The problem is this is not Lan’s passion–she much preferred writing in her food blog that she shared with her dad before he died.

Vivi is a Vietnamese American. Her parents immigrated to the U.S., and they never talk about their lives in their birth country. Vivi really wants to experience her roots, so she secretly signs up to study abroad after her freshman year of college. Yes, it’ll make her parents mad, but it’ll also give her the chance to see if she can meet her favorite food blogger.

Vivi and Lan meet by chance and make a deal with each other: Lan is going to help Vivi find out about her family’s history, and Vivi is going to help Lan revive her blog.

This book comes out both in hardcover and paperback simultaneously, so if you prefer one format over the other, you can grab either one at the same time.