New YA Books Hitting Shelves This Week, August 19, 2024
One genre is taking the lead when it comes to new releases this week and that’s romance. We definitely have some other genres peppered in, but if you’re in the reading mood for stories with a happily ever after, you’re going to be thrilled with many of these new books.
(Psst: we’re hiring a temporary full-time Ad Operations Associate at Book Riot. Check out the role and/or pass it along!).
New YA Hardcover Releases
A Banh Mi for Two by Trinity Nguyen
Set in Sài Gòn in Vietnam, the book follows Lan, who tries to be everything to everyone, including her widowed mother and their bánh mì stall. The problem is this is not Lan’s passion–she much preferred writing in her food blog that she shared with her dad before he died.
Vivi is a Vietnamese American. Her parents immigrated to the U.S., and they never talk about their lives in their birth country. Vivi really wants to experience her roots, so she secretly signs up to study abroad after her freshman year of college. Yes, it’ll make her parents mad, but it’ll also give her the chance to see if she can meet her favorite food blogger.
Vivi and Lan meet by chance and make a deal with each other: Lan is going to help Vivi find out about her family’s history, and Vivi is going to help Lan revive her blog.
This book comes out both in hardcover and paperback simultaneously, so if you prefer one format over the other, you can grab either one at the same time.
House of Thorns by Isabel Strychacz
Lia and her family fled their ancestral home, Brier Hall, five years ago. The place was haunted, and worse, on the night they left, Lia’s older sister went missing and has yet to be found.
The family has struggled since, and both Lia and her younger sister Ali have been deeply impacted by the huge changes in their lives. Ali has become the kind of girl who says yes to bad ideas. Lia has stepped in to become the perfect daughter.
Coming up on five years since leaving, Lia cannot stop seeing her missing sister everywhere and Brier Hall keeps flooding her memories. So when Ali disappears upon following a strange phone call, Lia is convinced that Ali’s gone back to Brier. Now Lia is going to go back and find her.
This one’s pitched as a modern gothic novel with the flavor of Shirley Jackson’s classic The Haunting of Hill House.
My Salty Mary by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows
If you loved the adaptation of My Lady Jane, you’ll be excited to know there is a new book in the series hitting shelves this week. This is not the kind of series where you need to read everything in order. You can begin here if you’ve never picked other entries up before.
This is a historical fantasy about pirates that’s a little bit The Little Mermaid and a little bit (a lot bit) inspired by the infamous lady pirate Mary Read.
Mary is experiencing unrequited love. Could be a typical thing, but because Mary is a mermaid, heartbreak means that she’s going to be turned into sea foam.
But she’s not. Instead, she’s lifted from the sea and dropped onto a pirate ship. She joins them, but not because she simply wants to keep living her life. She’s destined to become captain, and when Blackbeard dies, that dream might take her even higher up the pirate ranks.
Will she be able to show her mettle even as a girl? Even with the crush she’s got on Blackbeard’s son? Even with her friend who won’t leave her alone? Mary is sure going to try.
The Other Ones by Fran Hart
Salem Amani lives with his mom and sister in a haunted house. Really. But Sal is desperate to live a normal life, despite the ghosts. So when Pax shows up at his door and begins asking a lot of questions, Sal is put off and worried that there will be no way he can appear normal.
Then Pax tells Sal that he’s good with ghosts. Despite his hesitation, Sal trusts Pax. But the closer they grow, the more Sal is worried that the truth about him and his family (and those hauntings) will scare Pax away.
Want more? Check out the full slate of YA hardcover releases this week.
New YA Paperback Releases
Forgive Me Not by Jennifer Baker
Violetta made a mistake driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her sister. It’s not just grief she’s dealing with; she’s incarcerated, and now, her future lies in the hands of her family. If they forgive her, she can get out of the system.
But they won’t forgive her.
Now she has two options: she can remain in the juvenile justice system for some untold amount of time or she can participate in the Trials, which would help her get out again. The Trials are a challenge, but she knows that enduring them will allow her to see her family again and seek their forgiveness.
In the end, though, Violetta has to decide whether their grief and forgiveness are more important than honoring and coping with her own grief…and forgiving herself.
Love Requires Chocolate by Ravynn K. Stringfield
This paperback original follows theater nerd Whitney Curry who is spending a semester abroad in Paris. She is excited and has laid out an itinerary to get her out and about exploring the city and looking for inspiration for her own playwriting and directing goals.
But when she arrives, things aren’t as easy as she hoped. She’s swamped with schoolwork and homesickness, and she’s struggling with French. She’s enlisted a tutor to help her with the language, and it turns out that tutor is very, very attractive.
He’s offered to not only help her master French but to explore the city throughout her semester. It’ll also be a lesson in falling in love.
The Prince of the Palisades by Julian Winters
This is another paperback original for your TBR this week. Pitched as Young Royals meets Red, White and Royal Blue, follow as Prince Jadon of Îles de la Rêverie is dropped into America in order to clean up his image. His recent breakup was ugly and went viral, so he cannot let himself fall in love.
Do I need to say a lot more? There’s a cute boy at Jadon’s private school and as much as he wants to resist the urge, Jadon is having some Big Feelings. But how can he rectify those with the need to clean up his image and prove he’s got what it takes to be Prince?
If that’s not enough, dive into the entire list of this week’s YA paperback releases.
If you’re reading this “What’s Up in YA?” newsletter on bookriot.com or got it from a friend, consider getting it sent directly to your inbox. You can sign up here.
Thanks as always for hanging out, and we’ll see you again on Thursday.
Until then, happy reading!