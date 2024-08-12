New YA Books Hitting Shelves This Week: August 12, 2024

The title of this one is the pitch of the book. It really is a book about romance and heists and conspiracy theories.

At prom, besties Tan Lee and Winter Woo shared a kiss that was a little more, err, intense than anticipated. They’ve decided to step back because love isn’t really on the menu for either of them.

But conveniently, their parents are going on vacation together, leaving Tan and Winter back at home to babysit Tan’s little sister. Awkward, but not completely unreasonable.

Then Tan’s ex-girlfriend shows up at the door. She’s stolen money from her billionaire father and people are after her. Now Tan is crisscrossing San Francisco trying to protect everyone he loves while trying not to fall in love.