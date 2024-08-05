New YA Books Hitting Shelves This Week, August 5, 2024

This one is pitched as the myth of Hades and Persephone meets The Phantom of the Opera.

Lila Rose Li was meant to be the perfect ballerina of her parents’ dreams, but an accident on stage causes her to snap. Now she’s been banished to her aunt’s home on Luna Island.

Luna Island’s tradition is the Angel of the Sea, but Lila won’t be taking part. Angel of the Sea is part of the island’s lore, honoring the tiny fishing island being blessed with abundance from an angel. The event crowns a High Priestess who earns a status symbol as beloved by the island people, and the winner reigns for seven years.

The last High Priestess only reigned for one year, though. That’s when Lila becomes not only suspicious of the lore but begins to hear voices telling her to go to the ocean. Is this voice one that haunted the last High Priestess? That has turned the pageant sideways this year?

The only way Lila can find out is to do what she desperately does not want to do: try to win the event.