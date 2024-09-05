New YA Book Releases, September 5, 2024

We’re kicking this off with a book that is a queer Appalachian thriller and not for readers who can’t stomach brutal reads. White’s latest novel follows Miles Abernathy, a 16-year-old West Virginian socialist, who comes out to his parents as trans. The night he does, Miles heads to a party, eager to prove that he knows how to solve a blood feud in town that’s been running for generations. He has photos proving that it was the county sheriff who caused an “accident” that hurt Miles’s dad and not only killed several people but also helped disrupt the plans to unseat the sheriff.

The feud goes back to Miles’s 100 years ago. His great-great-grandfather incited a miner’s rebellion that led to the police holding a public execution. But Miles’s plans to prove what the sheriff did has now made him the victim of the feud, thanks to the sheriff’s son and friends. They’ve found Miles and beaten him so hard he’s now in the hospital.

He’s not going to give up on his question to prove the sheriff is up to no good, and when Miles accidentally kills one of the boys who hurt him, he discovers how many people in his small town want to join him in taking the authority down.