Celebrate Pride with These New Queer BIPOC Books!

Romance readers rejoice! Black romance queen Beverly Jenkins has had her series Blessings optioned by NBC/Universal Television. With the success of Bridgerton, I’m surprised diverse romance books haven’t been adapted yet. Hopefully, there will be more to come.

In more book news, the 2024 Lambda Award winners have been announced, and here’s a great article on Vashti Harrison, who became the first Black woman to receive the Randolph Caldecott Medal in January.