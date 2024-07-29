10 Sizzling New Mystery, Thrillers, & True Crime For August 2024

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

If your August is filled with peak summer heat, I hope you’re in a blizzard of cold air conditioning so your detective cap doesn’t melt off your head. Grab a cold drink and get ready to read some great mystery and thrillers publishing this month that will have you glued to the page, and hopefully distract you from the heat for a bit.

I know there’s a lot of talk about anticipated fall books but let me tell you: the end of summer 2024 has some gems, including a great standalone from the author of the Truly Devious series. You can also find plenty of popular tropes and subgenres from middle grade to adult novels to keep you armchair sleuthing through the end of summer! There is a PI novel set in Chicago with a complicated case; a luxury resort wedding murder; an Australian missing person mystery; a suspense novel centering an influencer; a delightful middle grade series; a British procedural with a fictional serial killer; a YA novel starring the daughter of a PI; a dual POV missing person suspense, and a true crime memoir!