New Mystery Releases, Sherlock Inspired Backlist, + Mystery News for September 20, 2024
It’s time for a roundup of things you should have on your radar if you’re a mystery lover. I’ve got two new releases, backlist series that are inspired by Sherlock, and some news.
Before I dive into all that, though, I have some streaming recommendations for the weekend. If you need some witchiness in your life Agatha All Along has started streaming on Disney+ and if you need a funny baking competition a new season of Halloween Baking Championship has started on Max.
Bookish Goods
Tarot Cards Adjustable Book Cover by FatedCraft
If you like to wrap your books, here’s a cover that is adjustable to fit different book thicknesses that feels very seasonal. $28.
New Releases
The Meiji Guillotine Murders by Fūtarō Yamada, translated by Bryan Karetnyk
For fans of classic Japanese mysteries, detective partners, and history!
Readers are taken to 1869 Tokyo, Japan, which was the beginning of the Meiji Period when Japan’s leaders focused on radical reform to strengthen the country for resisting European imperialism. Chief Inspector Kawaji Toshiyoshi and Chief Inspector Keishiro Kazuki work at the Imperial Prosecuting Office and find themselves tasked with solving strange cases that start coming their way.
The Serial Killer Guide to San Francisco by Michelle Chouinard
For fans of family murder mysteries and fictional serial killer plots that aren’t dark!
Capri Sanzio runs a business for serial killer tours, a subject that she’s familiar with since her paternal grandfather is a convicted serial killer. But she believes he’s innocent, which has put a big wedge between her and her parents. Now she has new family problems: Capri’s ex-mother-in-law, Sylvia, cuts off tuition payments for her daughter’s education. This makes Capri and her daughter’s “motive” as the most likely suspects after Sylvia is murdered. Now Capri will have to put all her talking-about-murder skills to the test in solving her mother-in-law’s case!
For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter.
Riot Recommendations
If you’re a fan of Sherlock-inspired series, here are two on opposite ends of the mood spectrum.
IQ by Joe Ide
For Sherlock fans who like gritty past and present storylines and PIs!
Isaiah Quintabe takes cases in East Long Beach when the police have yet to solve them and he accepts payment in whatever manner his clients can pay. When he takes the case of a rap mogul whose life is in danger for money, it’s also going to bring a lot of problems. Did I mention his friend, who gets roped into cases, is named Dodson (which rhymes with Watson?).
Basil of Baker Street by Eve Titus, illustrated by Paul Galdone
For Sherlock fans who like children’s books and mice!
Disney’s The Great Mouse Detective is adapted from this series starter which follows mouse detective Basil, who happens to live in Sherlock Holmes’ cellar. Basil obviously is a great admirer of the famous detective and has learned from Holmes himself!
