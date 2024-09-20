New Mystery Releases, Sherlock Inspired Backlist, + Mystery News for September 20, 2024

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

It’s time for a roundup of things you should have on your radar if you’re a mystery lover. I’ve got two new releases, backlist series that are inspired by Sherlock, and some news.

Before I dive into all that, though, I have some streaming recommendations for the weekend. If you need some witchiness in your life Agatha All Along has started streaming on Disney+ and if you need a funny baking competition a new season of Halloween Baking Championship has started on Max.