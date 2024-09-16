Books Win at the 2024 Emmys
The Emmy Awards, given for outstanding work in the television industry, were presented on Sunday, September 15. This year, books were big players That is, adaptations of books for the small screen made up the nominees in numerous categories.
Here are the the adaptations that took home the biggest prizes last night.
- Shōgun won for Outstanding Drama Series. It’s based on the novel of the same name by James Clavell, published in 1975.
- Hiroyuki Sanada took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Shōgun.
- Anna Sawai took home the win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Shōgun.
- Billy Crudup won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show, which is based off Top of the Morning by Brian Stelter, published in 2013.
- Jessica Gunning won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Baby Reindeer. The show is based on the play Baby Reindeer by Richard Gadd
- Steven Zaillian won Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Ripley, which is based upon Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr. Ripley, published in 1955.
- Will Smith won for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for “Negotiating With Tigers,” an episode of Slow Horses. Slow Horses is based on the Mick Herron spy series Slough House, published between 2010 and 2022.
- Richard Gadd won Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Baby Reindeer.
- Frederick E.O. Toye won Outstanding Director for a Drama Series for the episode “Crimson Sky” of Shōgun.
- Richard Gadd took home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Baby Reindeer.
- Baby Reindeer took home Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
This list does not include the many technical awards that were presented at the 2024 Emmys. Shōgun, notably, took home a whopping 18 awards at the Emmys, the all-time record for a single season of TV. In addition to the above, Shōgun also took home Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Picture Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Period Costumes, Best Main Title Design, Best Production Design, Best Prosthetic Makeup, Best Stunt Performance, Best Casting for a Drama, Best Special Visual Effects, Best Guest Actor in a Drama (Néstor Carbonell), Best Period/Fantasy Makeup, and Best Period/Fantasy Hairstyling.
