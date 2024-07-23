New Releases and More for July 23, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Faculty Lounge, The Ghostkeeper, Viewfinder, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Faculty Lounge by Jennifer Mathieu

Your Letter by Hyeon A. Cho

A Hunger to Kill: A Serial Killer, a Determined Detective, and the Quest for a Confession That Changed a Small Town Forever by Kim Mager and Lisa Pulitzer

The Ghostkeeper by Johanna Taylor

Linh Ly is Doing Just Fine by Thao Votang

Viewfinder: A Memoir of Seeing and Being Seen by Jon M. Chu, Jeremy McCarter

The Ornithologist’s Field Guide to Love by India Holton

The Lost Souls of Benzaiten by Kelly Murashige

What We’re Reading:

Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds by adrienne maree brown

A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance by Hanif Abdurraqib

We Could Be Rats by Emily Austin

The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark

Dark Reading Matter (A Thursday Next Novel) by Jasper Fforde

Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow by Jessica Townsend

More Books Out This Week:

Nicked by M. T. Anderson

Autocracy, Inc.: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World by Anne Applebaum

Feh: A Memoir by Shalom Auslander

So Witches We Became by Jill Baguchinsky

The Deading by Nicholas Belardes

Guilty Creatures: Sex, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida by Mikita Brottman

Bodega Cats: Picture Purrfect by Hilda Eunice Burgos and Siara Faison

Asking for a Friend by Kara H.L. Chen

Peking Duck and Cover: A Noodle Shop Mystery by Vivien Chien

Catalina by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

Queen B: The Story of Anne Boleyn, Witch Queen by Juno Dawson

No Road Home by John Fram

The Great Cool Ranch Dorito in the Sky by Josh Galarza

The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia by Juliet Grames

Time and Time Again by Chatham Greenfield

Ninth Life: The Factus Sequence by Stark Holborn

The Dissonance by Shaun Hamill

You Had Me at Happy Hour by Timothy Janovsky

I Will Never Leave You by Kara A. Kennedy

Amir and the Jinn Princess by M. T. Khan

The Nude by C. Michelle Lindley

Liars by Sarah Manguso

The Summer Club by Hannah McKinnon

In the Lonely Hours by Shannon Morgan

The Modern Fairies by Clare Pollard

The Drowning House by Cherie Priest

The Book of Elsewhere by Keanu Reeves, China Miéville

Glory Days: Stories by Simon Rich

A Passionate Mind in Relentless Pursuit: The Vision of Mary McLeod Bethune by Noliwe Rooks

Charlotte Illes Is Not a Teacher (Not a Detective Mysteries) by Katie Siegel

Ne’er Duke Well by Alexandra Vasti

Exes & Foes by Amanda Woody