New Releases and More for July 23, 2024
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Faculty Lounge, The Ghostkeeper, Viewfinder, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Faculty Lounge by Jennifer Mathieu
Your Letter by Hyeon A. Cho
A Hunger to Kill: A Serial Killer, a Determined Detective, and the Quest for a Confession That Changed a Small Town Forever by Kim Mager and Lisa Pulitzer
The Ghostkeeper by Johanna Taylor
Linh Ly is Doing Just Fine by Thao Votang
Viewfinder: A Memoir of Seeing and Being Seen by Jon M. Chu, Jeremy McCarter
The Ornithologist’s Field Guide to Love by India Holton
The Lost Souls of Benzaiten by Kelly Murashige
What We’re Reading:
Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds by adrienne maree brown
A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance by Hanif Abdurraqib
We Could Be Rats by Emily Austin
The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark
Dark Reading Matter (A Thursday Next Novel) by Jasper Fforde
Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow by Jessica Townsend
More Books Out This Week:
Nicked by M. T. Anderson
Autocracy, Inc.: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World by Anne Applebaum
Feh: A Memoir by Shalom Auslander
So Witches We Became by Jill Baguchinsky
The Deading by Nicholas Belardes
Guilty Creatures: Sex, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida by Mikita Brottman
Bodega Cats: Picture Purrfect by Hilda Eunice Burgos and Siara Faison
Asking for a Friend by Kara H.L. Chen
Peking Duck and Cover: A Noodle Shop Mystery by Vivien Chien
Catalina by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
Queen B: The Story of Anne Boleyn, Witch Queen by Juno Dawson
No Road Home by John Fram
The Great Cool Ranch Dorito in the Sky by Josh Galarza
The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia by Juliet Grames
Time and Time Again by Chatham Greenfield
Ninth Life: The Factus Sequence by Stark Holborn
The Dissonance by Shaun Hamill
You Had Me at Happy Hour by Timothy Janovsky
I Will Never Leave You by Kara A. Kennedy
Amir and the Jinn Princess by M. T. Khan
The Nude by C. Michelle Lindley
Liars by Sarah Manguso
The Summer Club by Hannah McKinnon
In the Lonely Hours by Shannon Morgan
The Modern Fairies by Clare Pollard
The Drowning House by Cherie Priest
The Book of Elsewhere by Keanu Reeves, China Miéville
Glory Days: Stories by Simon Rich
A Passionate Mind in Relentless Pursuit: The Vision of Mary McLeod Bethune by Noliwe Rooks
Charlotte Illes Is Not a Teacher (Not a Detective Mysteries) by Katie Siegel
Ne’er Duke Well by Alexandra Vasti
Exes & Foes by Amanda Woody