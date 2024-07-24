New Must-Read Nonfiction for Your TBR

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

Here in Kentucky, we’ve been having some of those glorious summer days that are perfect for sitting in a window or on a covered porch, just taking time to relax and read. I’ve loved every minute of it. There’s just nothing like some moody summer weather to inspire reading. Today, I have so many recent titles for you. But first, let’s jump into bookish goods!

In her new book on the experiences of disabled people in academia, Margaret Price argues that disabled workers possess “a unique experience of space, time, and being,” which Price refers to as “crip spacetime.” Based on her own personal experience, research, and hundreds of interviews, Crip Spacetime analyzes the systemic issues with academic institutions’ disability accommodations and argues for a more inclusive learning and work environment for disabled people.

Novelist Paul Cooper brings his gift for storytelling to this nonfiction examination of the rise and fall of civilizations, including the Aztec Empire, the Romans, and the Vijayanagara in Asia. Cooper’s podcast of the same name has over 100 million downloads, so it’s safe to say his book will be just as entertaining and educational.

In this new biography, Noliwe Rooks presents the life of Mary McLeod Bethune, a woman who stands as a pillar of Black American achievement. Bethune is recognized for her fight for Black education in the first half of the 20th century, even enlisting presidents in her cause.

What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma by Stephanie Foo Award-winning radio producer Stephanie Foo seemed to have it all— an incredible job, an amazing partner—but she felt crushed by anxiety and cried her way through her days. Eventually, she was diagnosed with complex PTSD, and the process of working through her traumatic past to help build herself a better future began.

