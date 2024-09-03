Riveting Middle Grade Mysteries for Puzzle-Loving Kids

Margaret Kingsbury grew up in a house so crammed with books she couldn’t open a closet door without a book stack tumbling, and she’s brought that same decorative energy to her adult life. Margaret has an MA in English with a concentration in writing and has worked as a bookseller and adjunct English professor. She’s currently a freelance writer and editor, and in addition to Book Riot, her pieces have appeared in School Library Journal, BuzzFeed News, The Lily, Parents, StarTrek.com, and more. She particularly loves children’s books, fantasy, science fiction, horror, graphic novels, and any books with disabled characters. You can read more about her bookish and parenting shenanigans in Book Riot’s twice-weekly The Kids Are All Right newsletter. You can also follow her kidlit bookstagram account @BabyLibrarians , or on Twitter @AReaderlyMom .

This is a wonderful new basic concepts board book by award-winning Cherokee author Traci Sorell, set during a powwow. Each page spread shows a scene from a powwow with a number and color. For example, two drumsticks beat on a family drum, and Sorell asks young readers to identify which part of the drum is orange. It’s rhythmic and engaging, and I love the warm illustrations by Goodnight.

I imagine most schools across the U.S. are back in session, and I hope everyone’s school year is starting out great. I reviewed some back-to-school picture books about a month ago, if you’re looking for some recommendations. Today, I’m reviewing four fantastic new middle grade mysteries, plus two new releases by Indigenous American authors.

Boozhoo! / Hello! by Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley, translated by Mary Ann Corbiere This vibrant and adorable picture book is written in both English and Anishinaabemowin. It’s similar to Brown Bear Brown Bear, What Do You See?, following animals in a nature setting and asking what each animal sees or hears. It then ends with the children ready for bedtime. I love the illustrations, which look like wood carvings, and the animal expressions.

New Middle Grade Mystery Books

A couple of really excellent middle grade mysteries are releasing today, so I thought I’d round up a few more from this year!

The Sherlock Society by James Ponti School is out for the summer for Alex and Zoe Sherlock, just in time to start a detective club with two of their friends. They do have a perfect last name for detective work, after all. Their mother quickly foils their detective agency plans, but their journalist grandfather comes to their aid by suggesting the quartet attempt to solve some of his cold cases. They decide to find the location of Al Capone’s missing treasure, but in the process, they discover an environmental mystery that turns out to be a lot more important to solve. This is a fast-paced mystery and the first in a planned series.