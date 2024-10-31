Upcoming Books from Kennedy Ryan and Emily Henry, HEARTSTOPPER’s Final Season, and More!

Heartstopper Series Will Stop With Season Four

It seems like the adaptation of Alice Oseman’s queer romance graphic novel series Heartstopper just debuted, but here we are. Season three of the show recently dropped on Netflix, and sad news, Heartstopper fans, Oseman says if there is a season four, it will be its last season. “While speaking to podcast host Tommy DiDario, Heartstopper author Alice Oseman that, if the show were to get picked up for a fourth season by Netflix, it would be the series’ final outing.” Oseman hopes for the renewal and plans to give the characters endings to their stories, which is more than a lot of shows get. (*cough* Mindhunter *cough*)

If you’re reading this newsletter online and want romance books in your inbox, sign up for Kissing Books here.