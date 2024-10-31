Upcoming Books from Kennedy Ryan and Emily Henry, HEARTSTOPPER’s Final Season, and More!
Hello, love lovers! Today we’re going to talk about the final book in Kennedy Ryan’s Skyland trilogy, the upcoming Emily Henry book, romance manhwa for Bridgerton fans, and more!
Kennedy Ryan Revealed the Final Book in the Skyland Trilogy
Today.com got the exclusive on Can’t Get Enough, the final installment of the Skyland trilogy, out May 13, 2025. While her story is “funny and sexy,” we’ll also get to see more of Hendrix’s vulnerable side, Ryan says. Can’t Get Enough feels “timely” to the conversations many women have today, Ryan says, especially women who are child-free by choice, like Hendrix. “I feel like this is such a providential intersection of the story and something that is so important that we’re discussing right now in culture,” Ryan says.” And what a stunning cover!
A Peek at Throne of Secrets by Kerri Maniscalco
Cosmopolitan dished on Throne of Secrets, the new book by Kerri Maniscalco. It’s the just-released second book in Maniscalco’s Prince of Sin series. “This time it’s Adriana and Gabriel’s turn as she sets out to uncover the biggest story in the kingdom that brings the two rivals together in unexpected ways.” You can check out the excerpt now, or get started with the first book, Throne of the Fallen.
Romance Manhwa for Bridgerton Fans
So, FYI, manhwa is Korean comics, like manga is Japanese comics. And historical romance manhwa is hot right now! If you are a fan of the Bridgerton series adaptation on Netflix and like comics, ScreenRant has put together a list of romance manhwa you need to read. And be sure to check out Book Riot’s recent post about getting started reading manga and manhwa.
A Great Big Beautiful Cover Reveal
Calling all Emily Henry fans! People announced Henry’s next book, Great Big Beautiful Life, and shared the snazzy cover. The upcoming book will follow two writers as they vie “for the chance to tell the larger-than-life story of a woman with more than a couple of plot twists up her sleeve,” according to an official description.” So now on top of all the adaptations of Henry’s work being made (so many!), there is also a new book to anticipate. Great Big Beautiful Life releases on April 22, 2025.
Heartstopper Series Will Stop With Season Four
It seems like the adaptation of Alice Oseman’s queer romance graphic novel series Heartstopper just debuted, but here we are. Season three of the show recently dropped on Netflix, and sad news, Heartstopper fans, Oseman says if there is a season four, it will be its last season. “While speaking to podcast host Tommy DiDario, Heartstopper author Alice Oseman that, if the show were to get picked up for a fourth season by Netflix, it would be the series’ final outing.” Oseman hopes for the renewal and plans to give the characters endings to their stories, which is more than a lot of shows get. (*cough* Mindhunter *cough*)
