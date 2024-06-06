New HUNGER GAMES Book Is Coming
Suzanne Collins’ Sunrise at Reaping Returns to a Pivotal Moment in Hunger Games Lore
There is still money to be made in Panem apparently. After the strength of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (both as a book and movie), Suzanne Collins has written another prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, this time set in the run-up to the 50th Hunger Games. This is after Songbirds but before The Hunger Games. If that is too confusing for you, let me put it this way: someone is going to get to play a young Woody Harrelson as Haymitch Abernathy.
Costco Plans to Stop Selling Books Year-Round
I had heard from a Book Riot reader that they were seeing some weird activity around the books section at their local Costco, so this story about Costco scaling back their stocking of books isn’t a huge surprise. We definitely need as many places for people who don’t go out of their way to find books to have a chance to pick something up at the spur of the moment, and Costco is one of the largest players left like that. Costco is a logistics company more than it is a retailer, so it makes some sense that the physical realities of carrying books (they turn over a lot, have to be placed by hand, etc) were spotlighted as reasons for the change.
Layoffs Hit Little, Brown Editorial; Tracy Sherrod, More Depart
The headline is about layoffs, but the story to watch is another high-profile Black woman being laid off from a high-profile position. Unless you are in these rooms and part of these decisions, there is no way to know the whys and what-fors about any specific staffing decision, but the fact is that there are so few Black people in the highest echelons of publishing that the loss of any one of them is a setback. I look forward to the day when these changes don’t make headlines because there are so many Black people in books that it doesn’t seem like a story at all.
Cozy Fantasy Books Ranked by the Number of Times They Mention Tea
Where else but at Book Riot are you going to get a ranking of cozy fantasy books (a hot, hehe, genre at the moment) by the number of times they mention tea? You can count the number on zero fingers.
Leave a comment
Become an All Access subscriber to add comments.