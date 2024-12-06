Ho-Ho-Horrifying New Horror Releases Out This December!
While 2024 is winding down, the good news is we have one more full month of horror books to look forward to! Here are a few you’re going to looooooove diving into this holiday season. They’re filled with all the thrills and chills us horror fans love reading about all year long.
Sure, there’s nothing Christmas-sy or holly-jolly about these book titles. But we creepy kids like to ring in the holidays and the new year a little bit differently. These are the books for us.
Private Rites by Julia Armfield (Flatiron Books, December 3)
Julia Armfield, author of Our Wives Under the Sea, is back with a queer retelling of King Lear. Isla, Irene, and Agnes are three sisters who haven’t spoken in years…and then their father dies. Returning to the glass house their architect father created, the sisters are reunited and uncover secrets and revelations their father left behind. These are secrets that will completely shatter everything they thought they knew about their father, themselves, and their lives.
The Party by Natasha Preston (Delacorte, December 3)
This YA horror/thriller follows the story of a group of friends who gather together in a remote castle in the English countryside to play games and have a night of fun. But the night takes a shocking turn when one of them ends up murdered. As the bodies start piling up, they will have to figure out who the killer is before one of them is next. This book is the latest from Natasha Preston, author of The Cellar and The Cabin.
Bellevue by Robin Cook (G.P. Putnam’s Sons, December 3)
In this suspense-horror novel, 24-year-old Michael “Mitt” Fuller is a first-year surgical resident at Bellevue Hospital. He also has strange psychic abilities. As patient after patient dies from mysterious causes, Mitt begins to have strange visions. The deaths can’t be a coincidence, and Mitt’s search to discover the reason behind them leads him closer and closer to the abandoned Bellevue Psychopathic Hospital building.
We Are the Beasts by Gigi Griffis (Delacorte, December 10)
This historical horror novel is set in a quiet French hamlet called Mende, where mysterious deaths hit the countryside. Locals believe it’s an act of God, but 16-year-old Joséphine and her friend Clara see it differently. After living in fear of violent men, the girls see the deaths as their chance to create a distraction and run. But escape isn’t as easy as they hoped, and the beast behind the brutal deaths might be after them next.
No Place to Bury the Dead by Karina Sainz Borgo (HarperVia, December 10)
Set in an unnamed Latin American country, this Jan Michalski Prize-winning novel tells the story of a plague that erases the memory of those affected. When Angustias Romero attempts to leave, she loses her children in transit and finds herself in a rough town called Mezquite, where she puts her children’s bodies to rest. The world Angustias finds herself in is troublingly violent, and there’s something about Mezquite that creates a hallucinatory quality that blurs the lines between life and death.
You’re Dead to Me by Amy Christine Parker (Delacorte, December 10)
When Oleander High School senior Ruby is outed as the voice behind the local gossip blog ReputationKiller, it seems like everyone is out to get her. To make matters worse, Ruby has intense visions of herself in a prom dress, covered in blood. With prom less than a week away, Ruby feels like she has to uncover who is out to get her…or she might not survive prom night.
A Cruel Thirst by Angela Montoya (Joy Revolution, December 17)
It’s about time we had a new romantic vampire story to look forward to! As the eldest in his family, Lalo Villalobos thought his life would be running the family business, but when he’s turned into a sediento, his future is changed forever. Meanwhile, Carolina Fuentes comes from a family who hunts monsters like Lalo. But as much as Carolina would love to hunt vampires alongside her father, he’d rather her settle down and get married. Carolina and Lalo are unlikely partners, but when they find a common enemy, the two have to join forces.
Are you going to add these titles to your TBR before the end of the year? Let us know, and see you for more new horror releases next year! Wow, I finally got to make that joke.