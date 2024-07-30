Horror is Heating Up: 10 New Horror Books Out August 2024

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

Good news! It looks like spooky season is starting early this year, horror fans! July might be the hottest month of the year, but August horror releases are really going to bring the heat this month. As we draw ever closer to the end of summer and the beginning of fall, we’re getting a wealth of scary titles to get us super hyped about every horror lover’s favorite time of the year. Don’t wait for September and October to start reading scary books. You’ll want to pick up all ten of these novels right now.

What can you expect to feel when you’re reading this month’s horror offerings? Fear and dread, of course. That’s what you come for when you pick up a horror book. But these books will make you feel so much more: joy, grief, anger, remorse, and a whole myriad of human emotions. Good horror takes you on a journey of emotions to dig at the root of what makes you tick and what you fear. And all of these books will do that for you. Read at your own risk, horror fans. You have been warned. These books are not for the faint of heart.