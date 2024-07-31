Grab August’s New Graphic Novels and Comics Before Summer Ends
Seems like just yesterday we were brushing off the grill and watching the first-day lilies bloom. Now, summer is racing towards the finish line, where school begins and your yearly break from raking leaves ends—and where we get to discuss the new comics and graphic novels being released in August.
Among today’s selection of new releases, we have graphic adaptations of TV shows and video games, the new adventures of old superheroes, and a number of stories about girls and young women coming into their own. It’s a good mix of very serious stories for when you’re in the mood to think deeply about something, as well as more lighthearted tales that let you laugh at life—and maybe even yourself, just a little bit. Personally, I try to alternate between the silly stuff and the heavy stuff, depending on my mood. I’m sure you can find a comic below to suit whatever mood you are in now!
The release dates cited below were accurate at the time I wrote them, but things can change very fast, in publishing as in life. When you click through to buy a particular title, take a second to check the date so you know when to expect that special package in the mail. Or in your email inbox!
How It All Ends by Emma Hunsinger (August 6)
Tara daydreams a lot, but she’s still smart enough to skip most of middle school and head straight to high school— and she hates it! The other kids are way too mature for her, except for maybe Libby, but Tara’s feelings for her are too complicated to think about right now. As Tara fumbles her way to adulthood, she learns to accept herself as she is and realize that—maybe, sometimes—reality isn’t so bad after all.
Wonder Woman: The Adventures of Young Diana by Jordie Bellaire and Paulina Gaunnucheau (August 6)
Before she was Wonder Woman, Diana was a young girl eager to get away from Themyscira and have adventures of her own. Adventure comes to her in the form of a mystery: some important scrolls have gone missing, and Diana is determined to find them, no matter where the trail leads!
In the Shadow of the Fallen Towers by Don Brown (August 10)
With all of the political posturing and war crimes committed in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, it is all too easy to lose sight of its immediate emotional impacts. Just in time for the anniversary of the attacks, this graphic novel reconstructs what happened during and after one of the twenty-first century’s seminal historical events.
Eat Your Heart Out Volume One by Terry Blas, Matty Newton, and Lydia Anslow (August 13)
Blanca is determined to pursue fashion as a career, even if her mother disapproves and even if she has to run away to achieve her dream. Along the way, she meets a group of people who are just as dedicated and eccentric as she is. With the help of her newfound family, Blanca may finally be able to make her dreams come true!
Mothballs by Sole Otero (August 13)
After her grandmother dies, Rocío moves into her house. Though the two were not close, Rocío now finds herself on a journey toward better understanding her grandmother, Vilma, whose life was ruined by sexual violence and the need to stay silent about it. The more she learns, the more Rocío realizes how the consequences of violence ring down through generations.
More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers Volume One by Yuki Kanamaru (August 13)
The Marriage Practical class is supposed to help high school students learn how to be good partners. Jiro and Akari, however, couldn’t be a worse match: he’s a loner with a crush on his best friend, and she’s determined to get together with the most popular guy in school. Can they work together long enough to achieve their goals—or will those goals change along the way?
Shadows of Kyoto Volume One by Yumeya (August 13)
Kyoto is home to many alleged haunted places. This manga looks at the dark and bloody history of three religious sites in stories that will send a chill up the spine of even the most hardened reader. It’s the perfect combination of horror and history to appeal to fans of both genres.
Frankie and the Beastly Bog Song by Caitlin Rose Boyle (August 27)
Frankie wants nothing more than to be like her mom, a brave and intelligent scientist. When she gets the chance to be her mom’s research assistant, she is thrilled—until she has to work with a lot of creepy bugs! If Frankie is going to be a good scientist, she must learn to face her fears and look at her subjects from the perspective of a real researcher.
