8 Slick New Comics for September 2024

The son of a librarian, Chris M. Arnone's love of books was as inevitable as gravity. He holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Missouri - Kansas City. His novel, The Hermes Protocol, was published by Castle Bridge Media in 2023 and the next book in that series is due out in winter 2024. His work can also be found in Adelaide Literary Magazine and FEED Lit Mag. You can find him writing more books, poetry, and acting in Kansas City. You can also follow him on social media ( Facebook , Goodreads , Instagram , Twitter , website ).

Do you feel it? Sure, it’s still getting close to 100 degrees here in the Midwest as I write this, but Autumn is coming. Giant pumpkin pies are lining the shelves at Costco. Pumpkin spice coffee is heading to my house and every coffee shop on every block. Summer is about to loosen her sweltering grip once again, shifting us from beach reads to cozy, indoor reads.

How better to cozy up with some words than when they’re accompanied by brilliant artwork? Okay, sure. I read comics year-round just like I do poetry and prose. But I rarely take comics to the beach or pool. Get water on my comics? No, thanks. Fall is a different story. There’s something invigorating about the turning of the leaves and sweater weather that makes me want to put a giant stack of comics next to me and just burrow in.