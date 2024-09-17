Hooray, It’s Time for New Books!

Up first is this powerful graphic memoir about one young boy’s struggle to be himself. Eleven-year-old Tony Weaver, Jr. was a nerd who loved video games and comic books and was hella-smart. So his parents enrolled him in a new school where he would supposedly get a better education. But Weaver, Jr. struggled to fit in and make friends and was bullied mercilessly by his classmates. So much so that it led to a devastating incident in which he tried to die by suicide. (This is alluded to, but not outright mentioned, on the page.) Placed with a therapist, Weaver, Jr. began to see the good inside himself and how his uniqueness was his superpower. This helped him grow to become a talented storyteller and creator of Weird Enough Productions, which helps kids by producing diverse stories to help kids feel seen. It’s a heart-squeezing book, with wonderful illustrations by identical twins Jes and Cin Wibowo, about figuring out who you are and how to bloom in the face of adversity. Weirdo is sure to win awards.

