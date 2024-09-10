Hooray, It’s Time for New Books!

This is an infuriating look at wrongful convictions in the American prison system, and the release of six men. NBC Dateline producer Dan Slepian began an investigation into two Sing Sing inmates after receiving a tip from a homicide detective. He was told the two men were wrongly convicted of a 1990 murder. Slepian’s investigation helped free the two men, and his work led him to seek out justice for more inmates he had learned were wrongfully held, resulting in four more releases. It’s a stark look at American carceral institutions, mass incarceration, and the pervasive indifference to a common occurrence in America.

