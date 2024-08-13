Hooray, It’s Time for New Books!

Liberty Hardy is an unrepentant velocireader, writer, bitey mad lady, and tattoo canvas. Turn-ons include books, books and books. Her favorite exclamation is “Holy cats!” Liberty reads more than should be legal, sleeps very little, frequently writes on her belly with Sharpie markers, and when she dies, she’s leaving her body to library science. Until then, she lives with her three cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon, in Maine. She is also right behind you. Just kidding! She’s too busy reading. Twitter: @MissLiberty

Hello, star bits! You will not be surprised to learn that I spent this past weekend reading books. Shocking, I know! I read a few things that I enjoyed, but the book that really stood out was Beanie the Bansheenie by Eoin Colfer and Steve McCarthy. Colfer is known for his Artemis Fowl series, but this is an upcoming long-form picture book based in Irish folklore that’s about a baby banshee who is looking to bond with a human. The story itself is wonderful, but it’s the artwork that took my breath away. It’s some of the most imaginative illustrations I have seen, and I cannot wait to get my hands on a finished copy!

Now, let’s talk about this week’s batch of new books! Today, I have a collection of interconnected stories about a serial killer, a return to a small Maine town by a Pulitzer-winning author, and a super creepy middle grade read. As for this week’s other new releases, I want sooo many of them! I am hoping to pick up The Avian Hourglass by Lindsey Drager, Opacities: On Writing and the Writing Life by Sofia Samatar, Mina’s Matchbox by Yoko Ogawa and translated by Stephen B. Snyder, and The Axeman’s Carnival by Catherine Chidgey. (Her last novel, Pet, was one of the best books I have read recently and also one of the most upsetting. I want to curl into a ball every time I think about it. But in the best way.)