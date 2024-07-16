Hooray, It’s Time for New Books!

This last one is actually one I haven’t read yet but I am so excited about, because it’s being compared to Cloud Atlas, which I loved. It’s four interconnected stories inspired by East Asian mythology, set across three centuries. There’s a storyteller who speaks worlds into being (cough — like an author — cough), four disputatious mountain gods, a grieving history professor, and his young protégé. The professor and his protégé’s search for a path forward leads them to the tales of the storyteller and the gods, who may or may not have the best interest of the Earth in mind. It sounds fascinating, epic, and mind-bendy, and I can’t wait to get my hot little hands on it. I’ll let you know how it goes!

Backlist bump: Cloud Atlas by David Mitchell (and happy ten-year anniversary to the time some Rioters braved a Mitchell signing line at BEA.)