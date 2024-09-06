NaNoWriMo Controversy, Closing Libraries, and Other Library News

Katie's parents never told her "no" when she asked for a book, which was the start of most of her problems. She has an MLIS from the University of Illinois and works full time as a Circulation & Reference Manager in Illinois. She has a deep-rooted love of all things disturbing, twisted, and terrifying and takes enormous pleasure in creeping out her coworkers. When she's not at work, she's at home watching the Cubs with her cats and her cardigan collection. Other hobbies include scrapbooking, introducing more readers to the Church of Tana French, and convincing her husband that she can, in fact, fit more books onto her shelves. Twitter: @kt_librarylady

Nearly two dozen Philadelphia libraries have closed this summer due to A/C issues.

Here’s this week’s library news to have on your radar. We’ve got a long list of censorship updates, a rundown of the recent controversy surrounding NaNoWriMo, and more.

This Las Vegas librarian is using R&B to bring kids into the library.

NPR looks at how some states are trying to fight the rising costs of eBooks for libraries.

More than 180 UK public libraries have closed or been handed to volunteers since 2016.

Here’s the trailer for Nightbitch with Amy Adams.

Literary film & TV to stream in September.

Censorship News

It’s still censorship, even if it’s not a book ban.

Censorship in prisons is part of slavery’s legacy.

EveryLibrary is hosting a week of free virtual panels during Banned Books Week to celebrate libraries and the right to read.

Little Free Library has partnered with PEN America and ALA to produce an interactive map that highlights where book bans are in effect at state and county levels, as well as points users to Little Free Library locations.

“In a significant development, a federal judge has ruled that a wrongful termination suit filed by a Llano County librarian—allegedly fired for refusing to remove books from library shelves as ordered by county officials—can go forward.”

Katy ISD (TX) voted to adopt a revision in the library book policy that bans books outright about gender fluidity in elementary and junior high schools and requires parents to opt in to allow their high school students access to the same materials.

Fort Bend ISD (TX) approves a new library policy that gives the superintendent the sole power to ban books and also puts the superintendent in a potentially compromising position if they want to retain a book, but the board wants to remove it.

(Paywalled): “Conroe ISD [TX] leaders may change the district’s policy on removing books from classrooms and libraries after several trustees agreed it has limited students’ access to books needed for advanced placement and college-level courses.” Well, no shit, Sherlock.

(Paywalled): “A coalition of the nation’s largest book publishers filed a lawsuit Thursday against Florida education officials alleging that a 2023 Florida law that increased scrutiny of school library books unconstitutionally limits free speech.”

Citrus County (FL) Public Libraries continue to debate about what to do with 26 challenged young adult books.

An op-ed on why Florida shouldn’t ban books about climate science from schools.

The Brevard County (FL) school board voted to ban Sasaki and Miyano, Vol. 1, despite the fact that they confirmed that the book was not in violation of state statute. (A woman complained to the board that the book’s depiction of a gay relationship could cause “compulsive masturbation” in middle schools, which is just absolutely unhinged.)

The American Center for Law and Justice, a conservative, Christian-based legal organization, has filed a petition in New York on behalf of Moms for Liberty against the Clyde-Savannah Central District School Board’s decision to not ban several challenged books.

The Mount Laurel Library Board (NJ) has voted to declare the library as a book sanctuary.

“The Baltimore City [MD] school board abruptly ended its meeting Tuesday night after a man previously labeled a ‘book banning pastor’ showed up to speak.” This book banning pastor doesn’t even live in Maryland.

(Paywalled): Virginia State Senator Chris Head is “deeply troubled” by several books in the Botetourt County library.

Greenville County Schools (SC) have paused book fairs after the recent state legislation.

(Paywalled): South Carolina book banning rules hit Midlands school libraries, boards.

The Yancey County Board of Commissioners (SC) voted to separate from the regional library system. “In the past year, Yancey’s representatives on the regional library board have consistently accused library branches of having inappropriate materials in their collections and promoting biased viewpoints through their book displays, Briggs told CPP. She worries the commissioners plan to censor library materials, including books with LGBTQ-focused content.”

Some of the Monroe County (GA) Commissioners want to move LGBTQ books out of the children’s and young adult sections of the library.

Alabama public libraries scramble to update children’s sections.

“Christian Nationalist Jason Rapert is still angry and seeking attention online since he didn’t seem to get enough at the latest meeting of the Arkansas State Library Board,” specifically saying that several of his fellow State Library Board members to be “tarred and feathered.”

“The Rutherford County School Board [TN] will decide next month if it will remove seven books from school libraries.”

(Paywalled): The Christian County Library (MO) is considering a label system for books with LGBTQ+ content, which goes against all established best practices for libraries.

St. Joseph School District (MO) voted to retain The Bluest Eye, but local bigots are still mad about it.

Oshkosh Area School Board (WI) voted to retain six challenged books.

Dubuque Community Schools (IA) have removed 50 books in compliance with the state law.

Grand Forks Public Library (ND) will retain six children’s books about sex ed. Once again, the fact that grown adults are treating books about sexual education and puberty as pornographic says far more about them than it does about the books.

“Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed a new member to the Nebraska Library Commission — a former local school board member removed from office after trying to ban more than 50 books.”

Summer Boismier, the Oklahoma teacher who was fired for providing her students with a QR code that gave them access to banned books, has officially had her state teaching license revoked. This is just so wrong on so many levels.

El Paso County (CO) middle schoolers can’t access school library materials (physical or digital) until a parent signs a permission form. This. Is. Bullshit.

“The conservative school board in Elizabeth [CO] is expanding its crackdown on books from school libraries to classroom libraries.”

California has passed the Freedom to Read Act, which is meant to curtail book bans happening across the state, and is similar to the legislation recently passed in Colorado.

“The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has narrowly passed a policy that will display ‘banned books’ at all 33 county libraries.”

Ketchikan School Board (AK) voted to retain What Girls Are Made Of.

(Paywalled): “‘I said burn it’”: Mat-Su Borough Library Committee recommends the removal of Identical by Ellen Hopkins.

Books & Authors in the News

What the hell is going on with the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America?

Numbers & Trends

The bestselling books of the week.

Award News

The 2024 Anthony Award winners have been announced.

Bookish Curiosities & Miscellaneous

What’s going on with NaNoWriMo? Also, this controversy over the weekend was where I first learned about large-scale accusations from 2023 that minors were being sexually exploited and abused in the NaNoWriMo Young Writers online forums, and…yeah. Libraries may want to reconsider doing any displays or programs connected with NaNoWriMo.

