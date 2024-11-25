Myths and Romance: Read These Magical Mythromantasy Novels

Silvana Reyes is a Mexican book blogger. She enjoys all types of sub-genres, but loves a good love story. Romance fiction is her heart and joy and you might find her screaming about book releases on her Twitter account.

The term “ romantasy ” caught fire and easily spread around social media and the bookish world last year. Not everyone embraced the term ‘romantasy’ and that’s fine too; why create more terms for things that already have a name, right? Romantic fantasy and fantasy romance already exist and people can easily find the books they want inside those subgenres. I personally believe that it’s not a bad thing to have more terms in the case of literature. If it creates more opportunities for discoverability and gets more people reading, go for it.

You may have seen the title of the article and thought to yourself: “Mythromantasy novels? What are those?” This portmanteau caught my eye in a bookish email I received not long ago and I wanted to dissect it a little bit, as well as provide some books that you can read if you’re interested to know more about it. Let’s dive in.

Introducing Mythromantasy

I saw this term inside a PR email for the upcoming book The Legend of Meneka — which I’ll be telling you all about in a bit. The book’s publicist described the book as a “sexy and smart mythromantasy that will leave readers thinking, teary-eyed, and with all the feels!” I’m all about the emotions and feels, so that sounds incredible to me. But the portmanteau instantly caught my attention because I’d never seen it before.

I quickly determined that the term is assigned to romantasy novels that feature mythology, myth, or folklore in the story. It’s an interesting term that maybe has a chance to spread in the literary world just like “romantasy” did. Will everyone use it? I’m not certain. On one hand, the term can easily be used as a hashtag to aid in discoverability on social media. On the other hand, it might still be easier to search for fantasy romances featuring mythology if you’re looking for these reads online.

It’s clear to me that not many will like the term but some will, just like everything. If you want to use it, do it. And if you don’t, don’t. From where I’m sitting, creating portmanteaus is a great tool for creating buzz and better book discovery. If that can help authors sell their books, it’s a win for me.

Take a Chance on These Mythromantasy Novels