10 of the Best Mystery Books Set in the Pacific Northwest

Addison Rizer is a writer and reader of anything that can be described as weird, sad, or scary. She has an MA in Professional Writing and a BA in English. She writes for Book Riot and Publishers Weekly and is always looking for more ways to gush about the books she loves. Find her published work or contact her on her website or at addisonrizer at gmaildotcom.

Ah, the Pacific Northwest with its cool green forests, supremely dark winters, and sunshine-filled summers that leave those of us in more sweltering regions (I’m looking at you Southwest’s current 100+ degree days) gawking in jealousy. For those who don’t know, the Pacific Northwest refers to the region of North America containing Oregon, Washington, British Colombia, and, more broadly, parts of California, Idaho, or Alaska, depending on who you ask. These areas are often mountainous, coastal, and full of the greenery you picture when imagining the quintessential dewy forest. In Washington, for example, residents and visitors can enjoy an artisanal coffee, a hike to a stunning mountaintop, and a whale-watching expedition all in the same trip (or even the same day, if you hike quick!).

The winters, however, can be dark, with the sun setting in the early afternoon and rising late morning, so those who work an office job rarely get a glimpse of it during the week. The cloud cover moves in and stays for days or weeks on end and, in the colder areas, snow blankets everything with a sharp chill. Duck boots and waterproof clothing are a must when trekking through these areas during the winter months.