Multicast Mystery Audiobooks, Adaptation News, And New Thrillers/Mysteries: August 2, 2024

For fans of stories with missing person cases, suspense, and dual points of view and timelines!

Angie Stewart is 16 and hearing things around her house that are odd enough to make her think it’s a ghost—but she ain’t afraid of no ghost!

Madelyn Zhao took a DNA test which resulted in her discovering a cousin named Piper. They got to know each other and had planned to meet in person but Piper never showed up. So Madelyn takes a job as a teacher and moves to her cousin’s town determined to find out what happened to her missing cousin.

Backlist readers who like mystery and a bit of time travel should also pick up Thoman’s I’ll Stop the World.