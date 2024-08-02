Multicast Mystery Audiobooks, Adaptation News, And New Thrillers/Mysteries: August 2, 2024
It’s time once again for your bi-weekly roundup of mystery goodness! I’ve got exciting new releases, multicast mystery audiobooks, and a link roundup.
New Releases
You Shouldn’t Be Here by Lauren Thoman
For fans of stories with missing person cases, suspense, and dual points of view and timelines!
Angie Stewart is 16 and hearing things around her house that are odd enough to make her think it’s a ghost—but she ain’t afraid of no ghost!
Madelyn Zhao took a DNA test which resulted in her discovering a cousin named Piper. They got to know each other and had planned to meet in person but Piper never showed up. So Madelyn takes a job as a teacher and moves to her cousin’s town determined to find out what happened to her missing cousin.
Backlist readers who like mystery and a bit of time travel should also pick up Thoman’s I’ll Stop the World.
Fowl Play by Kristin O’Donnell Tubb
For fans of middle grade murder mysteries!
Chloe Alvarez’s uncle passed away and in his will, left her his African Grey parrot, Charlie. Chloe is dealing with the grief of missing her uncle and learning to care for her new chatty pet when Charlie starts saying words that make Chloe think her uncle may have been murdered. She’ll need the help of Grammy, Charlie, and her brother to learn about her Uncle’s life to figure out if someone in his life may have played a role in his death. Good thing Grammy listens to true crime podcasts!
Riot Recommendations
This round of recommendations is inspired by my finishing The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton, which has a fantastic full-cast audiobook production. Here are two more full-cast audiobook productions that are mysteries!
Happiness Falls by Angie Kim
For fans of stories about family drama and missing person cases.
Hannah and Adam Parkson’s adult twin children, Mia and John, are home from college, joining their teenage brother Eugene in their Northern Virginia home during the pandemic. Eugene, who is nonverbal, goes out for a walk with his father, only to return alone and unable to say what happened to his dad…
Audiobook narrators include Shannon Tyo, Sean Patrick Hopkins, Thomas Pruyn, and Angie Kim.
Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica
For fans of missing persons cases, small communities, multiple points of view, and past and present storylines!
A bit over a decade ago, three people went missing: first, a woman while out for a run, and then, a woman and her young daughter. Now, the young daughter has returned, creating more questions than answers in this small suburban community.
Audiobook narrators include Brittany Pressley, Jennifer Jill Araya, Gary Tiedemann, and Jesse Vilinsky.
Trigger warnings for this one include: kidnapped child/ briefly mentions past miscarriage, few details/ rumors and assumptions of domestic violence/ fatphobia, diet culture mentions/ recounts past attempted suicide and suicide, both detailed/ topic of medical consent regarding pregnancy and labor.
News and Roundups
- Sony TV Acquires Two Novels By Long Bright River Author Liz Moore For Series Development
- Eisner Winner Derek Kirk Kim Pens Crime Caper Graphic Novel
- Easy Rawlins is back in Walter Mosley’s Farewell, Amethystine
- Nita Prose announced there will be a third book in the Molly the Maid series. The Maid’s Secret will release in April 2025.
- Adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Nickel Boys to open the New York Film Festival this fall
- Liberty and Jeff talk favorite books of the year so far on All The Books, including The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
- Time for CBS New York’s Book Club to vote for our next summer read
- 9 Underrated Japanese Detective Games
- Jimmy Fallon Announces His Summer 2024 Book Club Pick
