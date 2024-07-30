New Releases and More for July 30, 2024
This week, Liberty and Jeff discuss some of their favorite books of the year, including James, The God of the Woods, The Husbands, plus more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Most by Jessica Anthony
The Grandest Game by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
The Wedding People by Alison Espach
Annihilation, Authority, Acceptance, Absolution by Jeff VanderMeer
Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham
James by Percival Everett
The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story by Leslie Jamison
Greta & Valdin by Rebecca Reilly
The Husbands by Holly Gramazio
Margo’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe
Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel
Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino
Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
Moonbound by Robin Sloan
The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo
Fire Exit by Morgan Talty
All Fours by Miranda July
The Women by Kristin Hannah
Nuclear War: A Scenario by Annie Jacobsen
What We’re Reading:
The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl
Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman
This Motherless Land by Nikki May
The Book of Bill by Alex Hirsch
More Books Out This Week:
LOUD: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve by Drew Afualo
The Fiancé Dilemma by Elena Armas
The Movement: How Women’s Liberation Transformed America 1963-1973 by Clara Bingham
Leaving Biddle City by Marianne Chan
Ghost Camera by Darcy Coates
Navigational Entanglements by Aliette de Bodard
Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)? by Jay Ellis
Off the Books by Soma Mei Sheng Frazier
Our Wicked Histories by Amy Goldsmith
The X-Files: Perihelion by Claudia Gray
Pearl by Siân Hughes
We Burn Daylight by Bret Anthony Johnston
No Funeral for Nazia by Taha Kehar
What Have You Done by Shari Lapena
That Prince is Mine by Jayci Lee
The Night Librarian by Christopher Lincoln
Like Mother Like Daughter by Kimberly McCreight
Such Charming Liars by Karen M. McManus
Someone Like Us by Dinaw Mengestu
The Future Was Now: Madmen, Mavericks, and the Epic Sci-Fi Summer of 1982 by Chris Nashawaty
Slow Dance by Rainbow Rowell
It Came from the Trees by Ally Russell
Beneath These Cursed Stars by Lexi Ryan
My Mother Cursed My Name by Anamely Salgado Reyes
People Will Talk by Kieran Scott
They Dream in Gold by Mai Sennaar
Look In the Mirror by Catherine Steadman
The Horse by Willy Vlautin
The Blonde Dies First by Joelle Wellington