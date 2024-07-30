New Releases and More for July 30, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Jeff discuss some of their favorite books of the year, including James, The God of the Woods, The Husbands, plus more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Most by Jessica Anthony

The Grandest Game by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

The Wedding People by Alison Espach

Annihilation, Authority, Acceptance, Absolution by Jeff VanderMeer

Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham

James by Percival Everett

The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story by Leslie Jamison

Greta & Valdin by Rebecca Reilly

The Husbands by Holly Gramazio

Margo’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe

Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel

Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

Moonbound by Robin Sloan

The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo

Fire Exit by Morgan Talty

All Fours by Miranda July

The Women by Kristin Hannah

Nuclear War: A Scenario by Annie Jacobsen

What We’re Reading:

The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl

Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman

This Motherless Land by Nikki May

The Book of Bill by Alex Hirsch

More Books Out This Week:

LOUD: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve by Drew Afualo

The Fiancé Dilemma by Elena Armas

The Movement: How Women’s Liberation Transformed America 1963-1973 by Clara Bingham

Leaving Biddle City by Marianne Chan

Ghost Camera by Darcy Coates

Navigational Entanglements by Aliette de Bodard

Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)? by Jay Ellis

Off the Books by Soma Mei Sheng Frazier

Our Wicked Histories by Amy Goldsmith

The X-Files: Perihelion by Claudia Gray

Pearl by Siân Hughes

We Burn Daylight by Bret Anthony Johnston

No Funeral for Nazia by Taha Kehar

What Have You Done by Shari Lapena

That Prince is Mine by Jayci Lee

The Night Librarian by Christopher Lincoln

Like Mother Like Daughter by Kimberly McCreight

Such Charming Liars by Karen M. McManus

Someone Like Us by Dinaw Mengestu

The Future Was Now: Madmen, Mavericks, and the Epic Sci-Fi Summer of 1982 by Chris Nashawaty

Slow Dance by Rainbow Rowell

It Came from the Trees by Ally Russell

Beneath These Cursed Stars by Lexi Ryan

My Mother Cursed My Name by Anamely Salgado Reyes

People Will Talk by Kieran Scott

They Dream in Gold by Mai Sennaar

Look In the Mirror by Catherine Steadman

The Horse by Willy Vlautin

The Blonde Dies First by Joelle Wellington