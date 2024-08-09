A Forensic Linguist, Cold Setting Mysteries, + More!
Before I dive into your bi-weekly mystery goodness—which includes new releases, backlist titles featuring cold settings, and news—I have a new mystery film for you to watch. If you’re in the mood for a heist comedy starring Matt Damon, you can now stream The Instigators on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer here.
New Releases
Not What She Seems by Yasmin Angoe
For fans of stories about returning home and unsolved mysterious death.
Jacinda Brodie, who goes by Jac, is a research assistant who returns back to her cliffside hometown in South Carolina after her grandfather’s heart attack. Being that years before her father died from a fall and Jac was a prime suspect, this isn’t a happy return. Her personal life is also not great since her boss is punishing her for ending their affair and he’s now writing a true crime book on her father’s death. Once home, Jac decides to point her attention to a woman who recently renovated the historic site where her father fell, wondering if she’s connected to the incident somehow.
Wordhunter by Stella Sands
For fans of stories about cleverly using language.
Because people contain multitudes, Maggie Moore is a genius forensic linguist and also a mess. She’s taken on two roles at once: her graduate professor’s assistant and helping the local police. Her first case is to decipher a stalker/rapist’s notes which ultimately proves her language skills can help capture criminals. But the next case hits too close to home when the mayor’s daughter is kidnapped and Maggie is overwhelmed with the memories of her childhood best friend’s own disappearance.
Riot Recommendations
Many places in the U.S. hit peak heat during August and in a year where extreme heat feels like it started months ago, I wanted to offer some mysteries set in cold locales.
Murder in the Crooked House by Sōji Shimada, translated by Louise Heal Kawai
For fans of puzzles, snowed-in remote mysteries, and locked-room murder mysteries!
On a remote island in northern Japan, Kozaburo Hamamoto built a crooked house. Literally. The actual building is leaning and the floors are sloped. In the mid ’80s he and his daughter Eiko invite guests to stay over for Christmas. The festivities start off with Kozaburo creating puzzle challenges and awkwardly proposing that he can set up challenges between two of the men for his daughter Eiko to choose between. But then the spooky stuff starts—decapitated dolls!—and a locked-room murder which brings the police and a detective.
Whiteout by Greg Rucka, illustrated by Steve Lieber
For fans of graphic novels, Antarctica setting, procedurals, and murder mysteries!
U.S. Marshal Carrie Stetko is pretty much on her own since she’s the only law enforcement officer around amongst the few people who are living in Antartica. She’s obviously the one called in to go retrieve the dead, frozen body that was found. Now, she’s got a murder mystery to solve.
