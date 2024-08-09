A Forensic Linguist, Cold Setting Mysteries, + More!

For fans of stories about returning home and unsolved mysterious death.

Jacinda Brodie, who goes by Jac, is a research assistant who returns back to her cliffside hometown in South Carolina after her grandfather’s heart attack. Being that years before her father died from a fall and Jac was a prime suspect, this isn’t a happy return. Her personal life is also not great since her boss is punishing her for ending their affair and he’s now writing a true crime book on her father’s death. Once home, Jac decides to point her attention to a woman who recently renovated the historic site where her father fell, wondering if she’s connected to the incident somehow.