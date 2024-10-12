A Dowry of Blood partial cover
My 5 Favorite Sapphic Vampire Books

There are a whole lot of sapphic vampire books to choose from, but these are my personal favorites to sink my teeth into.

Last week, I recommended some queer gothic novels and said I’d make a list of sapphic vampire books to prevent them from entirely taking over that post. It’s true, I love a sapphic vampire story. (I mean, I’ve fallen asleep to a vampire ASMR video for the last week!)

The first sapphic vampire novel was Carmilla, which was published before Dracula, and there has been no shortage of sapphic vampire stories on screen and on the page that have followed in its bloody footprints. Carmilla, especially, has been reclaimed by queer creators in many retellings, including the 2010s web series by the same name, which I recently rewatched and still love.

This Ravenous Fate book cover

There are too many sapphic vampire novels to list, so I wanted to share my top five favourites — so far. There are countless more on TBR, including Thirst by Marina Yuszczuk and translated by Heather Cleary, This Ravenous Fate by Hayley Dennings, and Lucy Undying by Kiersten White. I’m also eagerly awaiting the upcoming sapphic vampire novels Where Shadows Meet by Patrice Caldwell (out April 1, 2025) and Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V.E. Schwab (out June 10, 2025).

Until then, here are five excellent sapphic vampire novels to sink your teeth into.

This is a thoughtful read that is also sexy and bloody. What more could you want from a vampire novel?

Those are my favourites. You can read my full reviews for each of these over at my book blog, the Lesbrary. Which queer vampire books do you recommend? Let’s chat in the comments!

