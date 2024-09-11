8 of the Most Infamous Literary Hoaxes

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3.

Literary hoaxes and frauds are shocking, tragic, and enraging. They take several forms. Some are forgeries that attribute the writers’ words to more famous authors. Others claim the work is much older than it really is—perhaps ancient. Some hoaxers intend to satirize or prank the literary world, exposing people they consider insincere, untalented, or gullible. Literary hoaxes can even have ironic results, especially when contempt is a motive. Instead of discrediting styles or people the hoaxer dislikes, pranks can make the targeted styles even more influential. Because literature is subjective, people always read what they want into it, even after frauds have been revealed.

This is a rare Book Riot list composed entirely of white authors, mostly men. I discussed my reasons for this choice with my editors. Racism is integral to many literary deceptions. Some white authors make up a false persona of someone who is a person of color. As Hua Hsu wrote in 2015, some white writers may mistakenly assume it’s easier for authors of color to get published. There are those who also undermine authors of color’s work for racist reasons, which might be unclear to me as a white writer.

The authors on this list either admitted to their hoaxes, or evidence showed obvious plagiarism or anachronisms. Some of them even preyed on readers’ desire for diverse literature. Meanwhile, barriers to marginalized authors remain in place. Often, the hoaxers are well-connected in the publishing industry. Hoaxes confirm their authors’ and readers’ stereotypes, reinforce marginalized people as “the Other,” or spread disinformation.

Some of these books were pulled or destroyed. This is for informational purposes only: while I’m not recommending or linking places to buy or read them, I do recommend reading more about the hoaxes themselves and criticisms of them. Although most people probably know they’re fake, some of these works could still spread dangerous, racist misconceptions, or disinformation about drugs or history, even today.

Thomas Rowley, 1770 Thomas Chatterton was a brilliant young English writer who wrote poetry as a child and was a lawyer’s apprentice when he was only 14. Using medieval parchment, he wrote poems and passed them off as the writing of a fictional medieval monk named Thomas Rowley. After Horace Walpole exposed Rowley’s poems as Chatterton’s forgeries, Chatterton killed himself at age 17. Romantic poets, including John Keats and William Wordsworth, praised Chatterton and were influenced by him long after his death. In the 19th century, Pre-Raphaelite poets and painters created a pseudo-medieval style, also partly inspired by Chatterton.

The Cottingley Fairies, 1917 In the English village of Cottingley, two cousins, Elsie Wright and Frances Griffiths, created images of fairies that they claimed were real. The girls were skilled artists who copied illustrations from Princess Mary’s Gift Book, added wings to the figures, and photographed the cutouts outside. Three years later, in 1920, Arthur Conan Doyle wrote an article called “Fairies Photographed,” bringing them more widespread attention. Doyle believed the photographs were “the evidence for fairies,” as he titled a 1921 follow-up article. Wright and Griffiths finally admitted to the hoax in 1983. Today, it might be hard for us to fathom an educated person like Doyle believing these images were real. However, Doyle also supported the Spiritualist movement, which promoted belief in mediums who could contact, or even photograph, ghosts.

Ern Malley, 1944 Two Australian poets, James McAuley and Harold Stewart, tried to prove Modernist poetry was terrible by intentionally creating “bad” poetry. Of course, art is subjective, so their plan backfired. They used rhyming dictionaries, The Complete Works of Shakespeare, and even a US report on mosquitoes to combine random phrases into nonsense. Then, they made up a tragic poet figure, Ern Malley, who had died very young. They sent “Malley’s” manuscript, The Darkening Ecliptic, to editor Max Harris, who devoted an entire magazine issue to them. McAuley and Stewart later admitted to their hoax. Modernist writers, especially the Dadaists, intentionally created nonsense because they found the violence of World War I inexpressible and meaningless. Ironically, trying to discredit Modernism, McAuley and Stewart captured its appeal during another World War. The techniques of pastiche and found poetry are still popular today.