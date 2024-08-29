Even More YA Women in Translation: August 29, 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Earlier this month, I highlighted a host of YA books by women in translation in honor of Women in Translation Month. The response to that particular newsletter was great, and more, I learned about a bunch more titles that made revisiting this topic for the final newsletter of August more than worthwhile. A big thank you goes out to writer and translator Sawad Hussain who shared several YA titles in translation by women of color specifically.

Going through these titles, as well as pulling out some upcoming YA women in translation titles, something that comes up with translated works is similar to one of the elements of YA nonfiction: more of these titles are published for that 10-14-year-old demographic, right between middle grade and YA. That’s part of why it can be easy to miss them, but it’s also why highlighting them is especially important. Not only should translated work be championed as it broadens the world of storytelling, but it also helps fill a gap in YA literature by reaching those who want books on the younger end of the category. The American publishing designations are far from the only ones globally.