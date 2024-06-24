Even More Queer Scares to Round Out Your June
It’s the last Monday of June, and I’ve got one more round of queer horror book recommendations for you to finish out the month. And I’ve got new releases and things to share with you as well. Are you excited? I am.
Bookish Goods
Shakespeare Macbeth Shirt by MadisonEmiliaDesigns
We all talk about Macbeth, but we never really talk about how Shakespeare’s Macbeth is really a horror story. This witchy shirt celebrates the horror that is Macbeth with one of its creepiest (and most famous) lines. $19
New Releases
The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monica Kim
There is something so creepy about eyeballs to me, and this cover is the stuff of nightmares. When her father leaves unexpectedly, Ji-Won is forced to keep the rest of her family together and care for her grieving mother. Ji-Won’s mother tells her that eating fish eyes could bring them good luck, so Ji-Won figures why not try it. The only problem is that now all she can think about is eating eyes — except it’s not fish eyes that Ji-Won wants to eat…
Incidents Around the House by Josh Malerman
You know Josh Malerman, author of Bird Box. You probably love him. And he’s got a new book out this week. Incidents Around the House is told from the perspective of eight-year-old Bela, who loves her family very much. But then there’s “Other Mommy,” who asks Bela every day if she can go inside her heart. And the more Bela says no, the angrier Other Mommy starts to get. As strange things start happening around the house, Bela wonders if she’ll finally have to give in if she wants to protect her family.
Riot Recommendations
Here are two more queer horror novels that I love from last year!
Natural Beauty by Ling Ling Huang
After her parents’ lives are forever changed by a debilitating accident, our narrator in Natural Beauty is forced to leave behind her life as a young, promising musician to find a job and support her parents. And so she starts working at Holistik, a high-end wellness and beauty shop in New York City known for its unique procedures. She soon falls in love with the world of Holistik, especially Helen, the niece of Holistik’s owner. But beneath the shiny surface of the beauty brand lies something dark and sinister.
A Haunting on the Hill by Elizabeth Hand
If you love The Haunting of Hill House (who doesn’t?), then you’ll love this return to that world. Holly Sherwin is a struggling playwright looking for a way to get away from the outside world and focus on her work. So when she discovers Hill House, a mansion hidden away outside of a remote village, Holly packs everything up to retreat to the house and focus on her work. Joining her is her girlfriend Nisa and a troupe of actors. The plan is to spend a month in the mansion working on a play. But the house has other ideas.
Well, I guess the next time I see you, it will be July. Weird! Have a wonderful rest of June and the rest of Pride Month, and we’ll talk then. Until then, you can follow me (and message me) on Instagram at emandhercat. Sweet dreams, horror fans!