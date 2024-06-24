Even More Queer Scares to Round Out Your June

You know Josh Malerman, author of Bird Box. You probably love him. And he’s got a new book out this week. Incidents Around the House is told from the perspective of eight-year-old Bela, who loves her family very much. But then there’s “Other Mommy,” who asks Bela every day if she can go inside her heart. And the more Bela says no, the angrier Other Mommy starts to get. As strange things start happening around the house, Bela wonders if she’ll finally have to give in if she wants to protect her family.