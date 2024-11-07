Judging Books by Their Titles: More of the Best Book Titles of 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

A few months ago, I compiled a list of what I thought were the best book titles of the year so far. Of course, since then, many more books have been released, meaning there are many more great book titles to consider.

I thought to do these lists because, while book covers play a vital role in attracting readers and have even worked their way into certain sayings downplaying superficiality, more often than not, they work in tandem with book titles to market their books and attract the right readers.