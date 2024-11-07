Judging Books by Their Titles: More of the Best Book Titles of 2024
A few months ago, I compiled a list of what I thought were the best book titles of the year so far. Of course, since then, many more books have been released, meaning there are many more great book titles to consider.
I thought to do these lists because, while book covers play a vital role in attracting readers and have even worked their way into certain sayings downplaying superficiality, more often than not, they work in tandem with book titles to market their books and attract the right readers.
Like covers, titles tend to follow trends and even be specific in some genres. Romance, cozy mysteries, and even some horror books, for example, lean into puns, while nonfiction titles never seem to miss a chance to add a colon and a subtitle.
But even within trends, there are always a few that really stand out. The ones I chose below include titles that got me hype, make me go “wtf?,” and even disgusted me a little. Whatever they brought to the table, they were able to leave an impression and grab me in just a few words.
Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch by Codie Crowley
Listen, if I had been murdered like “bad girl Annie Lane” in this YA mystery/thriller horror, my tombstone would read very similarly, because best believe I’d be haunting everybody and their momma trying to get my lick back.
Pixel Flesh: How Toxic Beauty Culture Harms Women by Ellen Atlanta
This is one of those titles that combine with its subtitle to kind of turn your stomach. The word “flesh” is the main, stomach-turning culprit, but the juxtaposition of it with the word “beauty,” which normally has positive connotations, had me flip-flopping a bit between revulsion and anticipating some, well, beauty. Altogether, the entire title is so effective at communicating how vile the state of the very digitized beauty industry is in just a few words.
Such Lovely Skin by Tatiana Schlote-Bonne
As the self-appointed skin care expert among all my friends, “such lovely skin” sounds like it should be something I’d love to hear. But, there is something about it that makes my skin crawl—like someone’s skin (mine?) is being assessed in less than savory ways. And that’s even before I see lying Twitch streamer Viv’s head lying under her evil demon doppelganger’s.
We Will Be Jaguars: A Memoir of My People by Nemonte Nenquimo, Mitch Anderson
When someone pulls up and they’re talking about how she and her people are about to be jaguars, you know that narrative is about to hit—maybe even make you want to do a lil something. A little activism, a little protesting, who knows. Like yes, Nenquimo, tell me about your childhood as part of the Waorani Tribe of Ecuador’s Amazon rainforest and as a climate activist while I finish painting this picket sign.
