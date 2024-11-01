Mike Flanagan to Adapt New CARRIE Series

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

Horror book readers, you’re probably already familiar with American filmmaker Mike Flanagan. He’s best known for his horror films and TV shows, including multiple Stephen King adaptations: Doctor Sleep, Gerald’s Game, The Life of Chuck, and the upcoming Dark Tower project. Now it appears Flanagan will be adding another iconic Stephen King horror novel to his list: Carrie.

Carrie was first adapted into film back in 1976, with Brian De Palma directing, and starring Sissy Spacek, John Travolta, Piper Laurie, Amy Irving, Nancy Allen, Betty Buckley, and William Katt. A sequel called The Rage: Carrie 2 followed in 2002. And then we got a 2013 remake starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore. This time around, Flanagan will be showrunning an eight-episode series based on the 1974 novel. The series will stream on Amazon Prime.