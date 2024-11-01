Mike Flanagan to Adapt New CARRIE Series
Horror book readers, you’re probably already familiar with American filmmaker Mike Flanagan. He’s best known for his horror films and TV shows, including multiple Stephen King adaptations: Doctor Sleep, Gerald’s Game, The Life of Chuck, and the upcoming Dark Tower project. Now it appears Flanagan will be adding another iconic Stephen King horror novel to his list: Carrie.
Carrie was first adapted into film back in 1976, with Brian De Palma directing, and starring Sissy Spacek, John Travolta, Piper Laurie, Amy Irving, Nancy Allen, Betty Buckley, and William Katt. A sequel called The Rage: Carrie 2 followed in 2002. And then we got a 2013 remake starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore. This time around, Flanagan will be showrunning an eight-episode series based on the 1974 novel. The series will stream on Amazon Prime.
Looking for more Mike Flanagan adaptation news? Well, we’re still waiting for Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s Dark Tower series, and it sounds like there’s a good reason the project is taking so long.
And in other non-Stephen King horror adaptation news, Mike Flanagan will also be directing a “radical new take” on The Exorcist.
Looks like Flanagan likes reading horror novels almost as much as we do.
You can dive into our stories about Stephen King and Carrie by exploring the anatomy of the many endings of Carrie and peeping the bestselling horror books of all time.
