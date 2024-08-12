Horror Isn’t Just For Us Old People

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

In honor of middle grade horror week, why not get yourself a hand-painted Goosebumps -inspired light switch cover? That way, you’ll always be afraid to turn off the lights at night. It’s available as a single, double, triple, or quadruple light switch, and you can also get it as an outlet cover. The price starts at $13.

Do you think horror novels are just a grown-up’s game? Think again. I’m currently reading a middle grade horror novel that’s coming out in a few weeks (stay tuned! I will post about it soon!) and I’m loving it so much. It just reminds me there’s plenty of good horror out there for readers of all ages. That’s right. Horror isn’t just for us old folks. So with that in mind, I thought this week we could highlight some middle grade horror books. And I’ve got a few new releases for you as well, of course. You know the drill, horror fans.

This first middle grade horror novel is an all-time fave! Ophie’s Ghost is set in Pittsburgh in the 1920s. Young Ophelia (Ophie) Harrison can see ghosts. So when Ophie gets a job as a maid at the old Daffodil Manor, of course she sees ghosts everywhere. She even befriends a ghost whose life was tragically taken too soon, and Ophie starts to wonder if there’s anything she can do to help. But not all ghosts are friendly, and Daffodil Manor is filled with secrets.

Here’s a new horror novel for adults! The only one included in this week’s newsletter! But it’s worth getting off theme for a moment to bring this one to your attention. Set in Puerto Rico, this novel is about teenage friends Gabe, Xavier, Tavo, Paul, and Bimbo who seek vengeance after Bimbo’s mother is shot and killed. On their mission for revenge, the boys encounter gang violence and supernatural forces.

Coming out tomorrow is a new one from Gillian Flynn’s imprint, Wen-Yi Lee’s YA horror novel The Dark We Know. After Isadora Chang’s abusive father dies, Isa returns to the mining town where she grew up, despite how oppressive the place had always felt to her. She tells herself she’ll only stay long enough to collect her father’s inheritance, but then she’s confronted by her former friend Mason. Mason says their friends were killed by a supernatural force, and now he needs her help to destroy it before it comes for them all.

What Lives in the Woods by Lindsay Currie Y’all know how I love stories about scary woods. Because, look, the wilds are scary as heck. So check out What Lives in the Woods. Ginny Anderson’s father surprises the family with a month-long trip to Michigan. But rather than staying in a hotel like a normal family, Ginny’s family stays in a giant 26-room manor out in the middle of the woods. People claim the woods are filled with mutant animals that escaped from a mad scientist years ago. And there are also whispers that campers keep disappearing never to be seen again. But are the rumors true?

Have you read any fun middle grade horror? Let me know about it! I’ll be back next week with more horror things. Until then, you can follow me (and message me) on Instagram at emandhercat. Sweet dreams, horror fans!

