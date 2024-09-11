Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

We use the word “mesmerizing” pretty liberally today to indicate something arresting or spellbinding, but it had a different meaning once. The root word in “mesmerizing” comes from Franz Anton Mesmer, who, according to the American Psychological Association, popularized a technique called “animal magnetism” that was a sort of precursor to hypnotism. The history of scientific discovery is riddled with pseudoscientific offshoots, but I think mesmerism is a particularly fascinating one because of its connections to early psychology and its development.

Now, I don’t think it will be a surprise that the history of psychology and psychiatry is fairly dark. Early treatment for mental illness was more about segregating anyone with mental illness, in whatever form, fashion, or degree, from the rest of the population and controlling them by any means necessary. That often included inhumane treatment and some truly horrific procedures. It was also an easy label to put on anyone who didn’t fit into white patriarchal and heteronormative society. No one questioned a man who said his wife was hysterical, even if he benefitted from having her locked up, or a family who said their daughter who didn’t want to marry was delusional. Nellie Bly’s explosive account of life inside an insane asylum forced the public to reckon with the horrific treatment hidden behind asylum doors. One particularly jarring line from her account reads: