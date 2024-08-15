Medical Romance Novels To Make Your Heart Race

Born into a family of readers, P.N. gained a love reading as a sort of herd mentality. This love of reading has remained a life long passion, resulting in an English Degree from The University of Houston in Houston, Texas. She normally reads three to four books at any given time, in the futile Sisyphean hope of whittling down her ever growing to be read pile of no specific genre.

Today is Relaxation Day! I know that with the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be hard to stop and take a breather. But it is important to take those moments for yourself because it will help in the long run. You know what will help? Bookstore Romance Day is this Saturday! *confetti*

We all know that romance gets mocked a lot, but the truth is that it is the genre that keeps the lights on, and it deserves more respect than it gets. It’s also a great way to relax! If you want to join the celebration, click here to find a participating bookstore near you. I’m planning a shopping spree with one of my besties and will follow up on my haul next week.