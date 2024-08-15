Medical Romance Novels To Make Your Heart Race
Today is Relaxation Day! I know that with the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be hard to stop and take a breather. But it is important to take those moments for yourself because it will help in the long run. You know what will help? Bookstore Romance Day is this Saturday! *confetti*
We all know that romance gets mocked a lot, but the truth is that it is the genre that keeps the lights on, and it deserves more respect than it gets. It’s also a great way to relax! If you want to join the celebration, click here to find a participating bookstore near you. I’m planning a shopping spree with one of my besties and will follow up on my haul next week.
Today, I have a couple of new romance releases out this week, plus a few medical romance novel recommendations that will get your heart racing.
New Romance Releases Out This Week
One Summer in Miami by Amber Rose Gill
Kya’s life centers around her work at a tech firm in Silicon Valley, although she does find time to manage an online community dedicated to empowering women in tech. So when she’s fired mid-way through her flight to a vacation in Miami, her entire world goes into a tailspin. As soon as she lands, she heads for a bar to drink her troubles away. There, she meets Jade, one of Miami’s most popular DJs. Even though the two women are complete opposites, they find a kindred spirit in one another, which ignites a vacation fling. However, as Kya’s time in Miami comes to an end, she is left wondering if there is more to their connection than a summertime romance.
Big Witch Energy by Molly Harper
Caroline and Ben were high school sweethearts. But when Caroline tells the skeptical Ben that a family curse prevents her from moving away from Starfall Point island, he leaves without looking back. When he returns years later, he’s still a non-believer. When his kids get involved in some coven business, he learns that Caroline can see ghosts and is responsible for managing them. After they discover that the angry eighteenth-century ghost that haunts her family’s tavern may also be the key to breaking the curse, it gives them hope that there may still be a chance for them to have a happily ever after.
Medical Romances To Make Your Heart Race
On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi
Angie is a people pleaser who has spent most of her life adhering to everyone’s expectations of her. But her seemingly perfect world crashes down around her after her boyfriend dumps her, her best friend ghosts her, and she fails an important medical exam — which means losing her parent’s approval. Stuck at a crossroads of epic proportions, she questions who she has been living her life for. Then she meets Ricky, a charming and handsome man who sees Angie for more than her accomplishments. However, he also appears to have no sense of self-direction, which leaves Angie wondering if she should take a chance on someone who may not be as reliable as she needs him to be.
Bachelorette Number Twelve by Jae
When ice-queen physician Regina gets roped into a charity singles auction, sunshiny nurse Ellie ends up with the winning bid. Despite being work nemesis, they agree to go through with the baking class dates. As they spend more time together, they wonder if their initial impressions of each other were incorrect and if there is more to their relationship than just being co-workers.
