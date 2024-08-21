Hey YA Extra Credit: YA Authors Debuting Adult Fiction
This week, Kelly highlights several YA authors who are debuting their adult novels this year.
Books Discussed
Running With Lions by Julian Winters
As You Walk On By by Julian Winters
I Think They Love You by Julian Winters
Reggie and Delilah’s Year of Falling by Elise Bryant
One True Loves by Elise Bryant
It’s Elementary by Elise Bryant
The Education of Margot Sanchez by Lilliam Rivera
Never Look Back by Lilliam Rivera
Tiny Threads by Lilliam Rivera
All These Monsters by Amy Tintera
Ruined by Amy Tintera
Reboot by Amy Tintera
Listen for the Lie by Amy Tintera