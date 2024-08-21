Hey YA Extra Credit: YA Authors Debuting Adult Fiction

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Kelly highlights several YA authors who are debuting their adult novels this year.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Learn something new, sharpen your skills, and expand your horizons with our Better Living Through Books newsletter. Better Living Through Books is your resource for reading material that helps you live the life you want. From self-help to cookbooks to parenting to personal finance, relationships, and more, Better Living Through Books has got you covered. If it’s part of life, it can be part of your reading life. That’s what Better Living Through Books is all about.

Visit bookriot.com/betterliving to subscribe for free, or become an All Access member starting at $6 per month or $60 per year and get unlimited access to members-only content in 20+ newsletters, community features, and the warm fuzzies knowing you are supporting independent media.

Books Discussed

Running With Lions by Julian Winters

As You Walk On By by Julian Winters

I Think They Love You by Julian Winters

Reggie and Delilah’s Year of Falling by Elise Bryant

One True Loves by Elise Bryant

It’s Elementary by Elise Bryant

The Education of Margot Sanchez by Lilliam Rivera

Never Look Back by Lilliam Rivera

Tiny Threads by Lilliam Rivera

All These Monsters by Amy Tintera

Ruined by Amy Tintera

Reboot by Amy Tintera

Listen for the Lie by Amy Tintera

Growing Up: YA Authors With Debut Adult Novels in 2024