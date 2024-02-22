Growing Up: YA Authors with Debut Adult Novels in 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Authors who can write across several genres and/or age categories are worthy of attention. It takes tremendous skill to navigate thinking about audience during the writing process, and while some decisions about who a book is for happen in the marketing department, seeing authors skillfully try their hands at books for young readers and those for adults is straight-up fun. It’s a nice way to not only admire the craft but, for readers, a nice way to dip your toes into the types of books you might not always be drawn to. If you loved an author’s adult novel, it might be your perfect entry point into young adult to pick up their YA novel.

Last year, I pulled together a list of YA authors making their debuts as adult novelists. With the new year here, how about checking in on the YA authors with debut adult novels in 2024?