What Are Being Called The Best Books of the Year…So Far?

Jeff and Rebecca talk about Jeff’s breakdown of a bunch of Best of 2024 So Far lists, dive into a listener-created spreadsheet of It Books, talk about Oprah’s summer book club selection, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

Oprah’s summer book club pick is…woof

Goodreads’ most popular books of the year so far

Jeff rounded up the best-of-2024-so-far lists

Let’s talk about Sophia’s amazing It Book tracker

Grief is For People by Sloane Crosley

There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib

I’m Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself by Glynnis MacNicol