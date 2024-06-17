What Are Being Called The Best Books of the Year…So Far?
Jeff and Rebecca talk about Jeff’s breakdown of a bunch of Best of 2024 So Far lists, dive into a listener-created spreadsheet of It Books, talk about Oprah’s summer book club selection, and much more.
Discussed in this episode:
Find Other Book Riot Fans (Social Media Handle Exchange)
Oprah’s summer book club pick is…woof
Goodreads’ most popular books of the year so far
Jeff rounded up the best-of-2024-so-far lists
Let’s talk about Sophia’s amazing It Book tracker
Pod newsletter with the explainer for it
Grief is For People by Sloane Crosley
There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib