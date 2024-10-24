Tracking Bestsellers, What You See (or Don’t) When You Read, and Growing Up on the Internet Can Be Great
Book Riot editor Danika Ellis joins Jeff to talk about how she tracks bestsellers for Book Riot, how growing up online was sort of great, and what we see (or don’t) when we read.
Discussed in this episode:
The Best-Selling Books of the Week
The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
Books Aren’t Mental Movies: You’re Missing the Best Part of Reading