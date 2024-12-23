The Year in Review
Jeff and Rebecca look back at the books & stories that defined 2024.
Discussed in this episode:
The 2025 Read Harder Challenge is live
The dust settled as publishing’s earnings rebound in H1
Barnes & Noble is back, baby, and they bought a beloved indie
The Discourse:
- Remember the moment when some people thought Taylor Swift wrote Argylle?
- PRH dismisses Reagan Arthur & Lisa Lucas
- NYT’s top 100 books of the century so far
- NaNoWriMo’s PR fail with AI
- only 20k serious readers of lit fic?
Coming Attractions:
- Spielberg in talks to produce James adaptation directed by Taika Waititi
- Liz Moore signs Sony deal for Long Bright River & God of the Woods
- Meryl Streep in adaptation of The Corrections
- Florence Pugh in East of Eden for Netflix
- The Black List expands to fiction & highlights publishing’s most-wanted adaptations,
Book banning news:
- Idaho library to become adults-only
- High school shuts down library due to book banning law
- Big Five and Authors Guild sue over Florida law
- PRH hires a public policy role
- Many states have banned book bans
In memoriam:
The #metoo trifecta of Cormac McCarthy, Alice Munro, and Neil Gaiman
The robots are coming:
Number go up: US audiobook sales hit $2 billion in 2023
One to watch: ByteDance’s 8th Note Press to publish print books in 2025
This is why literacy matters: Florida dept of education recommends Pride & Prejudice as a book about American pride
Listener feedback award: the surprising origins of publishing’s seasons, Sophia’s It Books tracker