The Year in Review

Jeff and Rebecca look back at the books & stories that defined 2024.

The 2025 Read Harder Challenge is live

The dust settled as publishing’s earnings rebound in H1

Barnes & Noble is back, baby, and they bought a beloved indie

The #metoo trifecta of Cormac McCarthy, Alice Munro, and Neil Gaiman

Number go up: US audiobook sales hit $2 billion in 2023

One to watch: ByteDance’s 8th Note Press to publish print books in 2025

This is why literacy matters: Florida dept of education recommends Pride & Prejudice as a book about American pride

Listener feedback award: the surprising origins of publishing’s seasons, Sophia’s It Books tracker