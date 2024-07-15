The Best Books of the 21st Century
Rebecca and Book Riot managing editor Vanessa Diaz discuss the NYT’s 100 books of the 21st century, sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman, disturbing revelations about Alice Munro, and more.
Discussed in this Episode:
Reagan Arthur will return to Hachette
Foot traffic is also up at Books a Million & Half Price Books
Book Riot’s Best Books of 2024 So Far
NYT Top 100 Books of the Century
Neil Gaiman accused of sexual assault
Alice Munro’s daughter reveals family secret of sexual abuse
Romance bookstores on the rise
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
Ruse of Shadows by Sherry Thomas
Malas by Marcela Fuentes