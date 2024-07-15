The Best Books of the 21st Century

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Rebecca and Book Riot managing editor Vanessa Diaz discuss the NYT’s 100 books of the 21st century, sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman, disturbing revelations about Alice Munro, and more.

Discussed in this Episode:

Reagan Arthur will return to Hachette

Foot traffic is also up at Books a Million & Half Price Books

Book Riot’s Best Books of 2024 So Far

NYT Top 100 Books of the Century

Neil Gaiman accused of sexual assault

Alice Munro’s daughter reveals family secret of sexual abuse

Romance bookstores on the rise

PRH Buys Boom! Studios

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

Ruse of Shadows by Sherry Thomas

Malas by Marcela Fuentes