Sweet and Murdery

Jess and Trisha get caught up on all of the news that’s been happening and all of the books they’ve been reading while they’ve been away.

News

Trisha was delighted to hang out with Kendra on Read or Dead last month.

Time Magazine did a whole romance thing (and we approve)! [Time]

NaNoWriMo did a whole AI thing (and we do not approve). [By Laura Wheatman Hill for Slate]

Books Discussed

Dating Dr. Dil by Nisha Sharma

Butcher & Blackbird by Brynne Weaver

Demon’s Dream by Elle Kayson

Nine Tailed by Jayci Lee

Cubs and Campfires by Dylan Drake

Curvy Girl Summer by Danielle Allen

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

The Oath by T M Richardson

The Vibrant Years by Sonali Dev

The Next Best Fling by Gabriella Gamez

Queen of Dreams by Kit Rocha

A Little Kissing Between Friends by Chencia C. Higgins

Let us know what you’re reading, what you’re thinking, and what you’re thinking about what you’re reading! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown), and Jess is even on TikTok (@jess_isreading).