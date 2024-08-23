When in Romance Meets Read Or Dead!
Kendra Winchester and special guest Trisha Brown discuss genre-bending romance and mystery books!
Things Mentioned
Books Discussed
The Vibrant Years by Sonali Dev
Summers End by Juneau Black
Rules of Engagement by Selena Montgomery
Whiteout by Adriana Anders
Think of England by KJ Charles
The Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas
Rebecca by Daphne Du Maurier
The Swifts: A Gallery of Rogues by Beth Lincoln
Find Trisha on instagram and Blue sky @trishahaleybrown
Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester and on TikTok @kendrawinchester
