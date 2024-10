Jeff and Sharifah talk about Han Kang’s Nobel win, the twenty-thousands serious and dedicated readers of literary fiction, a Book It! Program misdirect, and more news of the week.

Check out the Book Riot Podcast Book Page on Thriftbooks!

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Discussed in this episode:

The 50 U.S. Writers That Could Win the Nobel. Someday.

My Life in Bookshelves

Company to help authors license their work to AI companies

What good is great literature?

New goodreads competitor

20,000 readers of literary fiction?

FRAUDULENT RESURRECTION OF BOOK IT THIS IS NOT IT