Booker Prize Shortlist, a new WUTHERING HEIGHTS Adaptation, and More Book News of the Week

Jeff and Rebecca digest the five finalists for the 2024 Booker Prize, talk about some upcoming literary adaptations, developments in the world of book banning and censorship, and hit some recent reading.

Discussed in this episode:

PRH hires a public policy role

ALA reports 40% decline in book bans this year so far

Booker Prize shortlist

The 60 most popular books on Goodreads in the last 5 years

Florence Pugh to start in East of Eden adaptation for Netflix

The Repeat Room by Jesse Ball

Rejection by Tony Tulathimutte