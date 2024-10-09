The Snuggle Potential: The Best YA Books Out in October

Join Vanessa Diaz and Erica Ezeifedi as they discuss the best new YA books, and authors who chose to write books because otherwise they would have done crime.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Join Vanessa Diaz and Erica Ezeifedi as they discuss the best new YA books out this month and authors who chose to write books because otherwise, they would have done crime. 👀

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

This October, Tailored Book Recommendations is giving away a pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones! TBR is the perfect way to take the guesswork out of finding your next favorite read. To get started with TBR, just fill out a quick survey about your reading likes and dislikes, and we’ll pair you with a professional book nerd— aka bibliologist— who uses their bookish knowledge to match you with three books they think you’ll dig. You can sign up to receive your recommendations via email or have your bibliologist’s picks delivered right to your door as either hardcovers or paperbacks.

And if you sign up or gift TBR in the month of October, you’ll be automatically entered to win a pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones! Current TBR subscribers also have a chance to win by purchasing a drop-in round of recommendations in October. Sign up today at mytbr.co

News

Books Discussed

Solis by Paola Mendoza and Abby Sher

Heir by Sabaa Tahir and Ember in the Ashes

A Vile Season by David Ferraro

Killer House Party by Lily Anderson

For She is Wrath by Emily Varga

The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas

Thief of the Heights by Allison M. Charette (Translator), Robin Yao

They Watch from Below by Katya de Becerra

Tangleroot by Kalela Williams

An Academy for Liars by Alexis Henderson

Lightborne by Hesse Phillips

The Crescent Room Tea Room by Stacy Sivinski

Morgana and Oz by Miyuli

The Piano Lesson by August Wilson

Vita Nostra by Marina Dyachenko, Sergey Dyachenko, translated by Julia Meitov Hersey