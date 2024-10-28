Barnes & Noble’s Books of the Year, INTERIOR CHINATOWN and SAY NOTHING Look Promising, and More Book News

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah Williams joins Jeff to talk about B&N’s Best Books of the Year list, promising trailers, PRH’s new boilerplate AI language, and more of the week’s top book news.

Discussed in this episode:

Barnes & Noble best books of 2024 (ohmygod it isn’t even Halloween yet)

PRH adds language to copyright pages prohibiting use in AI training

How Should Debut Novelists Measure Success?

Ursula K. Le Guin Prize

Say Nothing

God of the Woods by Liz Moore

Ghostroots by Pemi Aguda

Orbital by Samantha Harvey

Sonny Boy by Al Pacino

Interior Chinatown