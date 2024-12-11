Hey YA Extra Credit: 2025 YA Anthologies

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week on Hey YA, Kelly talks about five upcoming 2025 YA anthologies you’ll want on your TBR.

Books Discussed

(Wh)Y A(n) Anthology: On the Rise and Reach of YA Anthologies

YA Anthologies: Discovering and Using New Collections for Teen Readers (School Library Journal)

(Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start the Conversation About Mental Health, Here We Are: Feminism for the Real World, and Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy edited by Kelly Jensen

All The Love Under the Vast Sky edited by Kip Wilson (January 14)

Banned Together: Our Fight for Readers’ Rights edited by Ashley Hope Perez (March 4)

Generation Queer: Stories of Youth Organizers, Artists, and Educators edited by Kimm Topping, with illustrations by Anshika Khullar (May 27)

Legendary Frybread Drive In edited by Cynthia Leitich Smith (August 26)

Ancestor Approved edited by Cynthia Leitich Smith

Why on Earth: An Alien Invasion Anthology edited by Vania Stoyanova and Rosiee Thor (February 4)